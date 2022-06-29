Star Ocean: The Divine Force Gets Release Date & New Trailers Focusing on Characters, Combat, & Cutscenes

Today Square Enix announced the release date of the next chapter of the Star Ocean series, Star Ocean: The Divine Force.

The game will launch on October 27, 2022, worldwide for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Together with the announcement we also get two trailers, one focusing on cutscenes and the story, while the second is an overview of the main characters and the combat. You can watch both below.

Incidentally, we also added the version of the trailers in Japanese, in case you prefer the original voice-overs.

The game is titled Star Ocean 6: The Divine Force in Japanese, but for some reason, the western arm of Square Enix always tends to lose the numbers for the Star Ocean series. This chapter isn’t an exception. It also brings back the familiar Star Ocean setting that mixes science-fiction with fantasy, on top of character designs by Akiman.

You can also take a look at an extensive intro video, plenty of screenshots and details, and info on editions and pre-orders, which were also revealed today.

The game will be available both physically and digitally across all console platforms and pre-orders will become available today on both sides.