Star Ocean: The Divine Force Introduces Elena and Albaird With New Trailers

Today Square Enix released two new trailers of the upcoming Star Ocean JRPG Star Ocean: The Divine Force introducing two characters.

The first trailer introduces Elena, a crew member of the transport ship Ydas and the adjutant of hero Raymond Lawrence.

The second trailer focuses on Albaird, a knight who serves Laeticia Aucerius, first princess of the Kingdom of Osidius and his childhood friend. He excels at semiomancy magic and fights with his chakram.

These trailers follow another pair that introduced Laeticia and Raymond.

You can check them out below, both in English and Japanese, so you can compare the voiceovers in the two languages.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force releases worldwide on October 27 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC.

