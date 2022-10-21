Star Ocean: The Divine Force Reveals Epic Opening Cutscene with Theme Song by HYDE in New Trailer

The theme song by HYDE makes Star Ocean: The Divine Force’s opening cutscene even more epic.

Square Enix has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming JRPG Star Ocean: The Divine Force.

This time around it’s all about the opening cutscene, showing basically the whole main cast in animated action.

On top of that, the trailer also features the theme song titled “Pandora,” performed by ultra-famous (at least in Japan) rock singer HYDE.

You can watch the trailer out below.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force releases worldwide on October 27 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC.

It’s the sixth mainline installment of the Star Ocean series, in fact, the official Japanese title remains “Star Ocean 6.” For some reason, the western arm of Square Enix has been removing the numbers for titles of Star Ocean games, and this one isn’t an exception.

