Star Ocean: The Divine Force Trailers Introduce a Mecha Samurai & a Childhood Friend

Screenshot via Square Enix

J.J. and Theo get the spotlight in two character trailers of Star Ocean: The Divine Force.

Today Square Enix released two new trailers of its upcoming Star Ocean JRPG Star Ocean: The Divine Force.

The first trailer introduces J.J., a knight who mechanized his entire body with armor that looks like that of a samurai. He meets our heroes while fighting to protect his homeland.

He’s calm and collected and always puts his comrades’ safety at the top of his priorities.

The second is about Theo, a childhood friend of Laeticia and Albaird, he’s basically considered by them like an older brother. He’s the commander of the Aucerian Navy and very respected by his sailors.

Despite his warm-hearted and magnanimous attitude, he’s torn between the political ideas of his hawkish father and his fealty to Laeticia and his father.

You can watch the trailers below.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force releases worldwide on October 27 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC.

It’s the sixth mainline installment of the Star Ocean series, in fact, the official Japanese title remains “Star Ocean 6.” For some reason, the western arm of Square Enix has been removing the numbers for titles of Star Ocean games, and this one isn’t an exception.

You can also take a look at the original announcement, more assets, the trailer that revealed the release date, even more screenshots, videos, and details, and another trailer showcasing the opening cutscene and the theme song by HYDE.

More videos also included two that introduced Laeticia and Raymond, two that showcased Elena and Albaird, two that introduced Nina and Midas, and another pair showing Marielle & Malkya.