Tower of Fantasy Lets You Explore its Vast Open World With Friends in New Trailer

Today Level Infinite and Hotta Studio revealed another trailer of their upcoming online RPG Tower of Fantasy.

The video focuses on the many places you can explore within the game’s massive open world. And of course, like all exploration, it’s better to do it with friends since said open world is shared online.

You can find large cities, bosses, forests, beaches, theme parks, and even super-tall towers to conquer with other players.

You can watch the trailer below.

Tower of Fantasy is coming on August 11, 2022 for PC, iOS, and Android.

More videos showcase methods of traversal like running, motorcycling, and swimming, showing how you can explore the vast open world of planet Aida in different ways.

Tower of Fantasy is a shared open-world RPG set hundreds of years in the future on the distant planet Aida. Developed by Hotta Studio, it certainly wears its anime inspiration on the sleeve and features a post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, deep character development, and exciting action combat.