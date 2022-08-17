1706 Tower Of Fantasy Accounts Banned as Developers Crack Down on Cheaters

Nearly 2000 Tower of Fantasy cheaters have been banned.

Today Level Infinite and Hotta Studio announced a wave of bans for a large number of Tower of Fantasy accounts a few days after the release of the game.

1706 accounts have been permanently banned due to severe rules violations including the use of cheating software and scripts.

Among those, the lion’s share comes from Southeast Asia, closely followed by Europe. Here’s a breakdown.

Asia-Pacific: 295

North America: 343

Europe: 442

South America: 156

Southeast Asia: 470

If you want to check out the wall of shame, it has been published on the game’s official site. Of course, they’re partly censored.

Tower of Fantasy has been released on August 11, 2022, for PC, iOS, and Android.

