Relayer Season Pass 2 Revealed; Includes Many More “Next” Mecha

The mecha strategy JRPG rleayer is getting a season pass with more DLC.

Dragami Games has revealed the second season pass for its mecha strategy JRPG Relayer.

The season pass will focus exclusively on delivering “NEXT” versions of many of the game’s mechas, which are improved versions of the base models.

The first drop will come on August 25 and it’ll include Galaxy Star NEXT and Comet NEXT, piloted by Amanogawa/Milky Way and Halley.

11 more NEXT mecha will be delivered on September 29, October 27, and November 24.

You can either purchase the Season Pass for 3,003 yen tax included (or the regional equivalent. It translates to approximately $21) or each mecha for 385 yen. The dollar price for single mecha should be the same as the previous DLC, which is $3.49.

At the moment, purchasing the season pass isn’t possible yet in the west, but it should be listed soon.

In the meanwhile, you can take a look at some screenshots below, showing all the mecha and a more detailed look at Galaxy Star NEXT and Comet NEXT, which are coming first.

Relayer is currently available for PS5 and PS4. If you’d like to learn more, you can read our review. We also recently published an extensive interview with producer and director Yoshimi Yasuda.

