All the News & Trailers of Future Games Show June 2022

Today Gamesradar hosted its traditional Future Games Show, providing new looks and reveals about plenty of upcoming games.

Below you can check out all the news and trailer showcased at the June 2022 edition of Future Games Show.

Outpost

Team Ranger and lighting games showcased Outpost, an upcoming game in which you build bases and use all sorts of weapons to tackle crazy alien hordes.

It’s coming for PC in the future, with a beta in the pipeline.

Luto

We move on to horror with Luto by Broken Bird Studios, a first-person psychological horror narrative experience that certainly looks as creepy as humanly (or inhumanly) possible.

The game is coming to PlayStation and PC in 2022.

Nightingale

Next is Nightingale by Inflection Games, with a new in-depth look at gameplay, which features exploration, crafting, and cards.

The game is coming in Q4 2022 on PC via Steam Early Access.

Tray Races

Bit Loom presented Tray Races, a post-apocalyptic tray racing game that lets you pretty much surf over massive dunes.

It’s coming for PC and Nintendo Switch in 2023.

Kwalee

We then get a segment featuring games by Kwalee, starring Wildmender, Die by the Blade, Robobeat, and Scathe.

Morbid Metal

Next in line is a game in which you play four blade-wielding badasses developed by a solo developer, Morbid Metal.

The game is coming soon to PC.

Turbo Golf Racing

Mixing cars and golf, we get to take another look at Turbo Golf Racing by Secret Mode and Hugecalf Studio, coming in early access on August 4, 2022. A beta starts today and ends on June 20.

It’ll be released for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass.

American Arcadia

Raw fury and Out of the Blue Studio provided a new look at American Arcadia, alongside a presentation by the developers.

The game is set in a 70’s retro-futuristic metropolis where all its citizens enjoy a life of luxury and comfort, but it’s actually the set of an ultra-popular reality show. Quite obviously, things go horribly wrong.

It’s coming soon to PC and consoles.

Truck Simulator

Time for some healthy trucking with Alaskan Truck Simulator, which lets you… simulate trucks in Alaska. What did you expect? A demo is available right now on Steam.

It’s coming in Q4, 2022 for PC, Xbox, PS5, and PS4.

The Entropy Centre

We take a look at the time-bending first-person game by Stubby Games The Entropy Centre, which prompts you to solve complex puzzle by “rewinding” objects through time.

It’s coming from 2022 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Games from Ukrainian Developers

Next comes a poignant presentation featuring developers from Ukraine, including a word on developing games while living living under constant threat from the current war.

We take a look at Puzzles for Clef by Weasel Token, Zero Losses by Marevo Collective, This Rain Will Never End by Marginal Act, Farlanders by Andriy Bychkovskyi, and Through the Nightmares by Sandman Team.

Lost in Play

The next game is Lost in Play, a feel-good adventure by Happy Juice Games starring a brother and sister pair as they explore dreamscapes and befriend magical creatures.

It’s coming to PC and Nintendo Switch on August 10, 2022.

Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator

Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator was presented bt Auroch Games, and it’s exactly what you expect. If you like to brew beer but lack the facilities, this may very well be the game for you.

It’s coming to PC “soon.”

Bramble: The Mountain King

Bramble: The Mountain King by Dimfrost Studios showcases its adventures inspired by Nordic fables, including fearsome creatures and creepy locales.

The game is coming soon for PC and consoles.

Enemy of the State

Here’s the first look at Enemy of the State, showcasing early prototype gameplay in a very small window and a look at the story via cutscenes.

The game is quite far off and it’s coming in mid-2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Sunday Gold

We stay in the grimdark-ish genre with Sunday Gold by Bkom Studio, a point-and-click, turn-based adventure game set in a dystopian future.

It’s coming in 2022 for PC.

Do not Open

Moving on to VR games, Perp Studios and Noxoctis presented the horror game Do Not Open, which certainly feels like it’s going to give you at least some shivers.

It’s coming to PlayStation and PC in the fall of 2022.

Bright Memory Infinite Announced For PS5 & Switch

Bright Memory Infinite is coming soon to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch and you can catch a new trailer below.

This is the first time we hear about the Switch release, and the PS5 version has finally been confirmed. The game is already available on PC.

The Last Faith

Kumi Souls Games showcased The Last Faith and its retro-style pixel art visuals and horror themes, which certainly can remind you of a 2D Bloodborne.

The game is coming for everything with a chip in 2022.

Team 17 Games

Next in line is a montage of games published by Team 17, including Thymesia, Autopsy Simulator, The Unliving, Ship of the Fools, Sunday Gold (again), Sweet Transit, Batora: Lost Haven, The Knight Witch, and Killer Frequency.

Tinykin

Splashteam and TinyBuild Games revealed a release date for the super-cute Pimkin-like puzzle-platformer Tinykin.

It’s coming on August 30 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox.

Serial Cleaners

Draw Distance and 505 Games presented Serial Cleaners, a story of loyalty, betrayal, and crime.

It’s coming on September 22 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Airport Sim

MS Games presented Airport Sim, which lets you take on the role of the unsung heroes of every airport, ground handlers, pretty much as it says on the tin.

It’s coming in 2023 for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Incidentally, the airports in the game are being created by MK Studios, which is well-known for its great airports for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Ones to Watch Montage

Next is a montage of a variety of games including Fueled Up, Dinkum, Multiversus, Mythbusters: The Game, Shadows of Doubt, Last Time I saw You, Instinction, and Beyond Sunset.

Phonopolis

Amanita Design presented Phonopolis, a story-driven adventure game set in a dystopian city with plenty of puzzles.

It’s coming to PC via Steam.

Being and Becoming

Being and Becoming is a Metroidvania, set in a kingdom corrupted by a collective dream where the player takes on the role of a lucid dreamer and has to defeat the souls of the corrupted.

The game is coming soon to PC.

Arctic Awakening

What happens when your aircraft is literally cut in half white flying over Alaska? You’re in for a rough morning, most likely. This is the premise of Arctic Awakening by GoldFire Studios.

The game is coming in 2023 for PC.

F1 Manager 2022

If management is in your blood, F1 Manager 2022 by Frontier Developments is almost at the finishing line. Today we get a gameplay trailer.

The game is coming on August 25 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Divine Knockout

Here’s a look at the free-to-play game Divine Knockout by Red Beard Games, a mythological multiplayer brawler with stylized graphics.

It’s coming for PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PS4.

Planet of Lana

Thunderful presented Planet of Lana, showcasing the gameplay of this charming adventure set in a remote but beautiful planet.

The game is coming to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, in 2022.

Deadly Premonition 2

The next trailer was about Deadly Premonition 2 by Swery, which has been released on PC via Steam and is available now.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley

Hyper Games presented the musical adventure game Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, which prompts the player to restore balance and harmony in a valley inhabited by cute creatures.

It’s coming in 2023 on PC via Steam.

Palworld

We then take a look at Palworld by Rocket Pair, which is… Pokemon? With guns? In this multiplayer, open-world survival crafting game you can befriend (and shoot) mysterious creatures named “Pal.”

It’s coming for PC.

ILL

Last, but not least, Team Clout presented ILL, a first-person horror game in development on Unreal Engine 5. Horror games certainly seem to be all the rage nowadays, might we be getting an overdose of them?