All the News & Trailers of Guerrilla Collective 3

Today the Guerrilla Collective 3 livestream has been hosted, and a ton of indie games have been presented with trailers and reveals.

From Space

We start with a thumbstick action shooter, From Space by Triangle Studios, which presented a trailer showing plenty of colorful gameplay.

It’s coming to PC and Nintendo Switch in Q3 2022.

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Next, is a charming adventure game by Northway Games, I was a Teenage Exocolonist, RPG simulation game presented by a lovely trailer showing its charming art style.

It’s coming on August 25 for PC.

Ugly

Next, is Ugly, by Graffiti Games. It was revealed today with a trailer showcasing its puzzle-platformer gameplay and story about a tormented nobleman confronting the traumas of his past.

It’ll release on Steam in 2023

Boundary

Surgical Scalpes presented its multiplayer space shooter Boundary, which will go into beta this summer.

It’s coming in 2022 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Alaloth: Champions of The Four Kingdoms

We take a look at Alaloth: Champions of the Four Kingdoms by Gamera Interactive. It’s an action RPG with really charming visuals as you can see in the trailer below.

It’s coming on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on June 30.

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle

Leonardo Interactive presented Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, a third-person story-driven survival horror game prequel to Daymare: 1998.

It’s coming for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in 2022.

Signalis

Signalis by rose-engine received a release date.

The survival horror set in a dystopian future is going to release on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass on October 27, 2022.

Gravewood High

Gravewood High by Herocraft is already available on PC, but it’s getting a multiplayer update, which you can see featured in the trailer below.

MADiSON

PerpBloodious Games presented MADiSON, a rather terrifying first-person psychological horror game.

It’s going to release on July 8, 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch.

The Fridge is Red

Sword Team and Tinybuild showcased The Fridge is Red, a surreal psychological horror game which just received a new demo.

It’s coming to Steam at some point in the future.

Industria

Blackmill Games presented Industria, a first-person shooter that set into a parallel-universe East Berlin just before the end of the Cold War.

It’s already available for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

11 Bit Studios

11 Bit Studios showcased South of the Circle and This War of Mine: Final Cut. They also teased “one more thing” that is coming right around the corner.

The Last Worker

Oiffy and Wolf & Wood and Wired Productions showcased The Last Worker, a 3D first-person adventure set in a world that is becoming increasingly automated.

The Last Worker is coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Oculus in 2022.

Slopecrashers

Bytheparrot presented Slopecrashers which also got a new demo on PC via Steam.

The developer is targeting a Q4 2022 release for this arcade snowboard combat racing game.

Cassette Beasts

Bytten Studio showcased a new trailer of Cassette Beasts, a open-world RPG in which you can combine monsters.

It’0s coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Game Pass at some point “soon.”

Contract Killer

Paperboy Games showcased Contract Killer, a 2.5D co-op beat ‘em up in which you play… angry stationery?

It’s already available on PC and it’s coming this summer to Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

Rytmos

Floppy Club revealed a trailer of Rytmos, a puzzle game where you create music by solving mazes.

It’s coming to PC in Q4 2022.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Dotemu showcased a new gameplay trailer of its upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

It’s coming for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One on June 16, so we’re almost there.

Skald: Against the Black Priory

The decidedly retro-looking Skald: Against the Black Priory was presented by Scape-IT AS, set in a grim-dark fantasy world that definitely isn’t Warhammer 40,000, despite being grim-dark.

It’s coming this year for PC.

Bats: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad

Ritual Games showcased BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad, a bloody arcade-style game that has been available for a while on basically everything with a chip inside.

It has been released with a physical edition a few days ago for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Arkanoid: Eternal Battle

Microids showcased a true classic, Arkanoid: Eternal Battle. This one likely doesn’t need a presentation, and you can see what it looks like in the trailer below.

It’s coming in October 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

9 Years of Shadows

Halberd Studios presented 9 Years of Shadows, a side-scrolling fantasy action adventure that certainly looks like it was inspired by Saint Seiya.

It’s coming in Q4 2022 for PC and Nintendo Switch.

Wrestlequest

Skybound Games and Mega Cat Studios showcased the wrestling RPG Wrestlequest, which lets you play tons of legendary fighters.

You can expect it “soon” for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Zoeti

Akupara Games and Dusklight introduced the poker-based turn-based roguelike RPG Zoeti. You can enjoy the gameplay reveal below.

The game is coming soon for PC.

Gravity Indie Games

Gravity Indie Games presented three games, Grid Force Mask of the Goddess, Live by the Sword Tactics, and Necroboy: Path to Evilship.

You can see them in action below.

Alterium Shift

Drattzy Games showcased Alterium shift, a lovely RPG in which you play as three heroes in training as they learn to master the power of Alterium Essence and their personal strengths.

It’s coming for “PC and consoles” on December 1, 2022.

Greedventory



Black Tower Basement showcased Greedventory, a pixel-art narrative action-RPG set in a rather violent and bizarre-looking world.

It’s coming soon to PC.

Keylocker

Moonana games introduced the cyberpunk turn-based rhythm RPG Keylocker, set in a world where music is prohibited.

It’s coming to PC “When it’s ready.”

Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga

Dancing Dragon Games and Freedom Games showcased Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga, a 2D Turn-based Strategy RPG featuring lovely retro visuals.

The game was released just yesterday on PC.

Batora: Lost Haven

Stormind Games featured Batora: Lost Haven, a fast-paced adventure RPG combining hack & slash and a twin-stick shooter.

It’s coming in 2022 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars

Acme Gamestudio showcased Asterigos: Curse of the Stars, showcasing one of the game’s boss battles.

The game is coming for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PC in December 2022.

Xel

We take a look at Xel by Tiny Roar and Assemble Entertainment, a 3D sci-fi fantasy action-adventure full of monsters and puzzles.

It’s coming to PC in summer 2022.

Spells & Secrets

Rokplay showcased Spells & Secrets, a rogue-like action-adventure set in the wizard school of Hogw… ahem… Greifenstein.

It’ll release for PC and Nintendo Switch this summer.

River Tails: Stronger Together

Kid Onion Studio presented River Tails: Stronger Together 3D co-op adventure platformer in which you need to collaborate with other players to solve puzzles and defeat bosses.

It’s coming soon to PC, Nintendo Swtch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure

Snowcastle Games presented Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure, which will go on open beta on PC via Steam on June 17.

The game will then launch on early access this summer.

Time on Frog Island

Time on Frog Island was introduced by Half Past Yellow and Merge Games. It’s a sandbox simulation game set on an island that you can explore at your own leisure.

A release date was also announced. It’s coming on July 12 for basically everything that has a chip inside.

Frogun

Speaking of frogs, Molegato showcased Frogun, an old-school platformer in which you explore the world with your frog friend.

It’s coming in summer 2022 for PC, Switch, and Xbox Series X|S.

I Am Future

Mandragora and Tinybuild showcased I Am Future, a base-building simulation game set in a ruined city many years after the collapse of civilization.

It’s coming to PC via Steam in 2022.

Flat Eye

Monkey Moon and Raw Fury presented Flat Eye, a story-driven resource management simulation that lets the player control a manager of the world’s premier gas and technological hub.

It’s coming to PC via steam in 2022.

Garden In!

Dramatic Iceberg showcased Garden In! A “peaceful” game that is all about growing plants in a variety of environments.

It’s coming soon for PC via Steam.

Witch Strandings

Strange Scaffold and Modern Wolf introduced Witch Stranding announcing a release date for PC via Steam on July 7.

The game is defined as a “Ghibli and Coraline-inspired exploration of self-care, visceral horror, and the importance of connection.”

Monster Outbreak

GameMunchers and Freedom Games announced a release date for Monster Outbreak, which is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch on August 25.

It’s a pixel art top-down survival game in which you control Yulia, the last surviving member of the Royal Guard, while she fights hordes of monsters.

The Cub

We take another look at The Cub from Demagog Studio and Untold Tales. It’s an old-school platformer in which you play a young kid surviving after being left behind on a devastated Earth.

It’s coming to PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox at some point in the future.

Mira: The Legend of the Djinns

Little Knight Games and Assemble Entertainment showcased the charming Mira: The Legend of the Djinns, a Metroidvania game inspired by Moroccan and Amazigh culture, language, and spiritual traditions.

It’s coming to PC in 2023.

Rain World: Downpour

Akupara Games presented more Slugcats coming in the Rain World expansion Rain World: Downpour, which is coming soon to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Exo One

Exbleative and Future Friends Games presented Exo One, a sci-fi adventure game which is already available for PC and Xbox and is coming this year for PS5 and PS4.

Shashingo: Learn Japanese with Photography

Autumn Pioneer provided a new look at its edutainment game Shashingo: Learn Japanese with Photography, which does exactly what it says on the tin.

You can take a look at what it looks like below as we wait for its release on PC.