Microsoft Flight Simulator Embraer E-Jets, F-4 Phantom, & Hamilton Island Airport Get New Trailer & Screenshots

The venerable Phantom and the E-Jets for MSFS look very promising.

Today third-party developers shared news about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, Including aircraft and an airport.

We start with Aerosoft and its partner developer FlightSim Studio, which released a new video showing the flight deck of their upcoming Embraer E-Jets series.

While this doesn’t give much of an idea about the depth of the systems simulation, a video about that specific part will come next week.

DC Designs also provided an update on its F-4 Phantom. The developer has completed work on panel lines and rivets and placed all the main stencils for the F-4J, which will be different depending on whether the aircraft is from the US or the UK.

Work is undergoing on the MK-7 ejection seats and on the cockpit, albeit it will be some time before that can be shown. The model for the F-4E’s nose and cannon housing has been built, while the different exhausts and tail of the F-4K will be made in the new year.

DC Designs plans to announce its roadmap for 2023 next week, including two unannounced aircraft.

Screenshots via DC Designs

Moving on to airports, Orbx released McCall Municipal Airport (KMYL) in Australia. It can be purchased at the developer’s Orbx Direct store for $19.03 including the following features.

Realistic ground and apron texturing, which includes the recent apron resurfacing

Realistic Night Lighting

PBR texturing throughout

Extensive level of detail work for superb performance

Multiple custom static aircraft which includes Coulson 737 Fireliner, Neptune Bae 146, Erikson and HTS Skycranes, plus many native GA registrations

Airport specific windsocks

160+ custom objects

Many custom animations, which included wind-affected flags.

Hand placed vegetation

Developed by Mark “Milo” Taylor

Screenshots via Orbx

Last, but not least, AUscene released new screenshots of Hamilton Island Airport (YBHM) in Australia. You can check them out in the gallery below showing Dent Island and the Marina.

Screenshots via AUscene

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.