Microsoft Flight Simulator Transall C-160, Canberra, Solent, & Hamilton Island Airport Get New Screenshots

It may be a long weekend, but third-party developers for Microsoft Flight Simulator aren’t stopping.

Today third-party developers shared news about add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including both aircraft and scenery.

We start with another look at the vintage military transport Transall C-160 in development at AzurPoly.

The rear cargo door will be functional and the developers will work on parachuting capabilities.

Screenshot via AzurPoly

Next comes Impulse Simulations with new images of Canberra International Airport (YSCB) serving the much-forgotten capital of Australia.

The airport is currently in beta testing and the release date will be announced “really soon.”

Screenshots via Impulse Simulations

Burning Blue Design released new screenshots of its rendition of Solent Airport (EGHF) in the UK.

We get to see the new Daedalus statue designed by Peter Clutterbuck and we learn that the airport will release in December.

Screenshot via Burning Blue Designs.

Last, but not least, AUscene released new screenshots of Hamilton Island Airport (YBHM) in Australia. You can check them out in the gallery below.

Screenshot via AUscene

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.