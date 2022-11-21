Microsoft Flight Simulator AgustaWestland AW139 Announced; Boeing 757, P-40N Warhawk, Newark, Tampa, & Canberra Airports Get New Screenshots

Screenshot via Flight Replicas

Not even the weekend stops third-party developers for MSFS.

Today third-party developers had interesting news to share about add-ons for for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with Flight Replicas, which released a bunch of screenshots of its upcoming warbird, the P-40N Warhawk.

At the moment, the aircraft is defined as 98% complete, and it’ll be released after it’s finished, testing is done, and the manual is written.

Screenshots via Flight Replicas

Next, Blue Bird Simulation released new screenshots of the engines of its Boeing 757.

It’s worth mentioning that the last three images in the gallery are older, released before a few adjustments were made.

Screenshot via Blue Burd Simulations

WWD Development Team announced that its next aircraft following the Airbus H135 currently in development will be the AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter.

The developer mentioned on its Discord server that they’re aiming for a level of quality similar to the H135, and they don’t yet know whether this new one will be freeware (like the H135) or payware.

The H135 itself should be coming by the end of the year.

Screenshot via WWD Development Team

VerticalSim released new screenshots of Tampa International (KTPA) in the United States. The developer believes they should still be able to release the airport before Christmas even if it’s a “tight race.”

Screenshot via Verticalsim

Drzewiecki Design also showcased new images of Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States. The plan is for it to enter beta testing in two weeks.

Last, but not least, Impulse Simulations released new images of Canberra International Airport (YSCB) serving the much-neglected capital of Australia.

We also hear that the airport will have a functional VDGS guidance system to lead your aircraft precisely to the gates.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.