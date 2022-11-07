Microsoft Flight Simulator Boeing 757, Dash 7, & RV-10 Get New Screenshots; Israel Landmarks Announced; Nakhon Phanom Airport Released

Third-party developers shared interesting news today about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and released a new airport.

We start with Blue Bird Simulation, providing a new look at the flight deck of its Boeing 757. While this is work-in-progress, the textures are in 8k resolution.

Screenshots via Blue Bird Simulations

Next comes SimWorks Studios, which provided new images and a development update of the Van’s Aircraft RV-10 and de Havilland Canada Dash 7.

“First of all, the RV-10 model is complete. Currently, textures are being applied to the exterior and interior and the last few quirks ironed out. As you can see in the provided screenshots, we tried to spare no detail to it. We got in touch with Aerosport Products, who helped us recreate their custom panel for the RV-10, which will come in two flavors: standard and carbon fiber. The cockpit is furnished with three G3X displays, a G5 standby instrument and the GMC305 autopilot that you know and love from the RV-14. We are still working on the cockpit configuration, so what you see here may not be final. The plane is currently undergoing flight model work and, soon, sound work using recordings from real RV-10 aircraft. Last but not least, the Dash 7 has been given to PILOT’S and will undergo final checking from them. We are a couple of days behind schedule for squishing a few bugs that were noticed over the past few days, but any day now the plane will be closed. Unless PILOT’S testing team find something, we will be done with it next week.”

Screenshots via SimWorks Studios

A new announcement comes from SamScene3D, which revealed a new landmark scenery package coming this month, “Israel Scenic World” including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Last, but not least, Simman released Nakhon Phanom Airport (VTUW), serving the city with the same name in Thailand.

You can purchase it on Simmarket for $11.70 plus applicable VAT.

Custom 3D Model of terminal and most building

Custom interior terminal

Realistic taxi path and parking position

Realistic marker

Custom runway and taxiway light

Screenshots via Simman

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.