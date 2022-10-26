Microsoft Flight Simulator Boeing 757 Gets Autoland Video; Newark Airport Gets New Screenshots; Frankfurt Hopefully Coming in 2022; Kashgar Released

Screenshot source Blue Bird Simulations

Today third-party developers shared news and a release of Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, including both aircraft and airports.

Today third-party developers shared news and a release of Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, including both aircraft and airports.

We start with a brand new autoland video of the Boeing 757 by Blue Bird Simulations.

It’s worth mentioning that sounds, textures, 3D model, and flight model are still work-in-progress or placeholders. There is still a long way to go and the developer estimates that this may release by Q3/Q4 2023.

More news comes from Aviotek Simulation Software, which is working on Frankfurt Airport (EDDF) in Germany. While we don’t yet get any screenshot in Microsoft Flight Simulator, the developer hopes to release the airport by the end of 2022.

Speaking of airports, Drzewiecki Design‘s Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States got a new gallery of screenshots, including Vincent R. Casciano Memorial Bridge.

Last, but not least, Zhouke Scenery Studio released Kashgar Airport (ZWSH) in China.

You can find it on Simmarket for $13.30 plus applicable VAT.

Kashgar Airport Terminal and surrounding building models.

The surrounding scenery of Kashgar Airport.

Some models use PBR materials.

The night view of Kashgar Airport has been improved.

Manually calibrated ILS to CAT I standard.

Scenery optimization of the apron in the eastern area.

Handcrafted ground textures, taxiway markings, ground markings and custom paintline.

Adjust the terrain near the airport.

The ramp and corresponding park board in accordance with the aeronautical chart.

Abundant terminal and tower interior scene.

Screenshot source Blue Bird Simulations Screenshots Source: Zhouke Scenery Studio

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.