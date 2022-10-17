Microsoft Flight Simulator Boeing 757 & Newark Liberty Airport Get New Videos & Screenshots

Third-party developers had news in store about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons including a relevant aircraft and airport.

We start with Blue Bird Simulations, which provided a new video of an autoland test of its upcoming Boeing 757.

As usual, this is very much work-in-progress, so there are plenty of elements still to be worked on.

Next, we take a look at more work-in-progress screenshots of Drzewiecki Design‘s Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

We even get a small video showing the animated air conditioning models in action.

You can check them out in the gallery below.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.