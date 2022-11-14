Microsoft Flight Simulator Warsaw Chopin & Mariscal Lamar Airports Released; Newark Liberty Coming Before Christmas

Screenshot via Fly 2 High

Today third-party developers had news and releases to share about airport add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with Fly 2 High, which released Warsaw Chopin Airport (EPWA) in serving the capital of Poland.

It’s currently available on Simmarket for $14.71 plus applicable VAT.

It comes with the following feature, and you can catch a trailer showing what it looks like below.

Working VDGS Docking Systems with Aerosoft VDGS Modules

Highly detailed Warsaw Chopin Airport (EPWA) scenery

Terraforming for a realistic representation of the airport terrain PBR materials to build realistic glass and surfaces

Custom aerial photo for the airport

Detailed animated jetway models

Many custom static vehicles and objects

Another release comes from EcuaVirtual3D, and it’s Mariscal Lamar International Airport (SECU) serving Cuenca, the capital of the Azuay Province in Ecuador.

This one can be purchased for $15.67 also on SimMarket.

You can find its features and a trailer below.

Faithful replica of the AIRPORT Mariscal-La Mar 2023.

Precise modeling, based on original references, plans and other studies.

Fully customized flooring, with ambient occlusion included in the textures.

Personalized taxiway sign.

Static objects, vehicles and aircraft are present in the scene.

Avenues and streets with circulation of standard and personalized vehicles.

HDR lighting with custom night textures.

Custom textures with ambient occlusion.

Custom approach lighting systems (ALS).

Taxi routes included for aircraft, “taxi route”.

New Control Tower with rendering of the interior.

Very accurate mesh of fully edited terrain in the airport area.

Interestingly, Drzewiecki Design announced that the plan is now to release Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States before Christmas.

Earlier this year, they had mentioned that this massively complex airport would come in 2023. If you’re wondering how much work is required to create this kind of large hub at the level of quality this developer is known for, it took nine months with a team of ten people to get to this point.

You can see a batch of new screenshots below.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.