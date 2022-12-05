Microsoft Flight Simulator Fokker F28 & Oslo Airport Get New Screenshots & Video; Lots of Airports Announced & Released
Lots of upocoming MSFS add-ons were announced and showcased today, and a few were released.
Third-party developers had tons of relevant news to share for Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons including aircraft and scenery.
We start with Just Flight, which provided an extensive look at the exterior, interior, and lighting of its upcoming vintage regional airliner Fokker F28 Fellowship.
The developer plans to release the aircraft in the first half of 2023.
More screenshots come from Aerosoft, showcasing its Oslo Gardermoen Airport (ENGM) serving the capital of Norway.
As usual, with two different renditions of the airport coming and one just released, we encourage you to keep track of the developer we’re talking about every time you see news about it. This one by Aerosoft is by star developer Jo Erlend Sund, and certainly looks promising.
Next, we get news from Orbx, which announced McCall Municipal Airport (KMYL) in the United States by its partner developer Mark “Milo” Taylor.
Here’s what you can expect.
- Realistic ground and apron texturing, which includes the recent apron re-surfacing
- Realistic Night Lighting
- PBR texturing throughout
- Extensive level of detail work for superb performance
- Multiple custom static aircraft which includes Coulson 737 Fireliner, Neptune Bae 146, Erikson and HTS Skycranes, plus many native GA registrations
- Airport specific windsocks
- 160+ custom objects
- Many custom animations, which included wind-affected flags.
- Hand placed vegetation
- Developed by Mark “Milo” Taylor
As further good news, this is an extensively reworked version of the airport that Taylor released a while ago, and those who purchased it will get it for free regardless of where it was bought. This is certainly great customer support by Orbx, and it’d be awesome to see it become a standard in this industry (but I won’t hold my breath).
TDM Scenery Design announced its next destination in Spain, and it’s Almería Airport (LEAM). At the moment, this tourist-friendly airport in the south of the country doesn’t have a release date, but you can check out the first image below.
Another announcement comes from Burning Blue Design, which is working on another of its small general aviation airports, this time in the United States.
It’s Katama Airpark on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
Moving on to releases, iniBuilds released its first warbird for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and it’s the P-40F Warhawk.
It’s available at the developer’s own store for $18.43. Here’s what you get in the package.
- tilizing the latest in CFD implementation from Microsoft in aspects of flight including the primary flight surfaces, control surfaces and the propeller
- Authentically modelled Merlin engine, delivering true to life performance, curated with empirical evidence from pilots rated on type
- Fully modelled and functional fuel system, utilizing the new fuel mechanics offered by Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Fully functional EFB – including maintenance page, moving map, radios and weather information. This is an optional feature, for those wishing to have a more authentic experience (EFB can be toggled off)
- Removable cowlings exposing our detailed Rolls Royce Merlin Model, in addition to removable gun bay covers or baggage compartments depending on the variant you wish to fly
- Authentic real-world sound set from an operational P-40F
- Fully functional lighting both inside and out, including UV glow in the dark gauges and needles, allowing you to fly in all types of weather
- Seven 4K liveries using the latest industry techniques, whilst maintaining an authentic style of the aircraft
Another much-anticipated release comes from Tailstrike Designs and Aerosoft, Václav Havel Airport Prague Airport (LKPR) serving the capital of the Czech Republic.
You can purchase it at Aerosoft’s store for €25.58 plus applicable VAT.
- Highly accurate recreation of Václav Havel Airport Prague (LKPR)
- Highly detailed models of airport terminals, hangars, buildings and airport vehicles
- Accurate taxiway and runways (2022 layout)
- Accurate terrain and runway profile
- Tower and Terminal interior
- Photorealistic texture with PBR-Workflow
- Custom animated Jetways
- Realistic night time dynamic lighting
- Supports the Aerosoft VDGS module
Last, but not least, MXI Design released Hamad International Airport (OTHH) serving Doah, home of Qatar Airways.
It’s available on Simmarket for $21 plus applicable VAT.
- Highly detailed Hamad Int. Airport scenery
- Up do date ground layouts
- High detailed ground polygons and markings
- High detailed airport buildings for best rendition of the airport
- Implemented of PBR to creating realistic surface for buildings
- Custom clutter objects
- Basic terminal interior with 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup mockup for gives a depth
- 3D Pax in terminal interior
- Animated passenger train inside the terminal building
- Custom Jetways
- Animated doors of Qatar Airways Hangar (Triggering with hide yoke command)
- Animated RGB road masts and flags
- Supports Aerosoft’s VDGS module for working VDGS system
Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.