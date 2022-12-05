Microsoft Flight Simulator Fokker F28 & Oslo Airport Get New Screenshots & Video; Lots of Airports Announced & Released

Screenshot via Just Flight

Lots of upocoming MSFS add-ons were announced and showcased today, and a few were released.

Third-party developers had tons of relevant news to share for Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons including aircraft and scenery.

We start with Just Flight, which provided an extensive look at the exterior, interior, and lighting of its upcoming vintage regional airliner Fokker F28 Fellowship.

The developer plans to release the aircraft in the first half of 2023.

More screenshots come from Aerosoft, showcasing its Oslo Gardermoen Airport (ENGM) serving the capital of Norway.

As usual, with two different renditions of the airport coming and one just released, we encourage you to keep track of the developer we’re talking about every time you see news about it. This one by Aerosoft is by star developer Jo Erlend Sund, and certainly looks promising.

Next, we get news from Orbx, which announced McCall Municipal Airport (KMYL) in the United States by its partner developer Mark “Milo” Taylor.

Here’s what you can expect.

Realistic ground and apron texturing , which includes the recent apron re-surfacing

, which includes the recent apron re-surfacing Realistic Night Lighting

PBR texturing throughout

Extensive level of detail work for superb performance

for superb performance Multiple custom static aircraft which includes Coulson 737 Fireliner, Neptune Bae 146, Erikson and HTS Skycranes, plus many native GA registrations

which includes Coulson 737 Fireliner, Neptune Bae 146, Erikson and HTS Skycranes, plus many native GA registrations Airport specific windsocks

160+ custom objects

Many custom animations, which included wind-affected flags.

Hand placed vegetation

Developed by Mark “Milo” Taylor

As further good news, this is an extensively reworked version of the airport that Taylor released a while ago, and those who purchased it will get it for free regardless of where it was bought. This is certainly great customer support by Orbx, and it’d be awesome to see it become a standard in this industry (but I won’t hold my breath).

TDM Scenery Design announced its next destination in Spain, and it’s Almería Airport (LEAM). At the moment, this tourist-friendly airport in the south of the country doesn’t have a release date, but you can check out the first image below.

Another announcement comes from Burning Blue Design, which is working on another of its small general aviation airports, this time in the United States.

It’s Katama Airpark on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Moving on to releases, iniBuilds released its first warbird for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and it’s the P-40F Warhawk.

It’s available at the developer’s own store for $18.43. Here’s what you get in the package.

tilizing the latest in CFD implementation from Microsoft in aspects of flight including the primary flight surfaces, control surfaces and the propeller

Authentically modelled Merlin engine, delivering true to life performance, curated with empirical evidence from pilots rated on type

Fully modelled and functional fuel system, utilizing the new fuel mechanics offered by Microsoft Flight Simulator

Fully functional EFB – including maintenance page, moving map, radios and weather information. This is an optional feature, for those wishing to have a more authentic experience (EFB can be toggled off)

Removable cowlings exposing our detailed Rolls Royce Merlin Model, in addition to removable gun bay covers or baggage compartments depending on the variant you wish to fly

Authentic real-world sound set from an operational P-40F

Fully functional lighting both inside and out, including UV glow in the dark gauges and needles, allowing you to fly in all types of weather

Seven 4K liveries using the latest industry techniques, whilst maintaining an authentic style of the aircraft

Another much-anticipated release comes from Tailstrike Designs and Aerosoft, Václav Havel Airport Prague Airport (LKPR) serving the capital of the Czech Republic.

You can purchase it at Aerosoft’s store for €25.58 plus applicable VAT.

Highly accurate recreation of Václav Havel Airport Prague (LKPR)

Highly detailed models of airport terminals, hangars, buildings and airport vehicles

Accurate taxiway and runways (2022 layout)

Accurate terrain and runway profile

Tower and Terminal interior

Photorealistic texture with PBR-Workflow

Custom animated Jetways

Realistic night time dynamic lighting

Supports the Aerosoft VDGS module

Last, but not least, MXI Design released Hamad International Airport (OTHH) serving Doah, home of Qatar Airways.

It’s available on Simmarket for $21 plus applicable VAT.

Highly detailed Hamad Int. Airport scenery

Up do date ground layouts

High detailed ground polygons and markings

High detailed airport buildings for best rendition of the airport

Implemented of PBR to creating realistic surface for buildings

Custom clutter objects

Basic terminal interior with 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup mockup for gives a depth

3D Pax in terminal interior

Animated passenger train inside the terminal building

Custom Jetways

Animated doors of Qatar Airways Hangar (Triggering with hide yoke command)

Animated RGB road masts and flags

Supports Aerosoft’s VDGS module for working VDGS system

