Microsoft Flight Simulator Beta Patch Released With Airbus A310 Fixes; Fokker F28 Fellowship Gets New Screenshots & Dev Updates

A new beta patch for MSFS has been release to solve outstanding issues with its newest airliner.

Today Microsoft and third-party developers had a couple of relevant reveals to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator and an upcoming add-on.

First of all, Microsoft launched a new beta patch for the simulator, numbered 1.29.29.0.

The update mostly aims to fix issues with the Airbus A310 released with the 40th-anniversary edition, on top of further tweaks to improve stability and prevent crashes.

You can find the full patch notes here.

Do keep in mind, that only those who opt-in for the beta program will receive the update, while everyone else will have to wait until it’s tested and officially released.

More news comes by way of Just Flight, which released new screenshots and a development update for the Fokker F28 Fellowship.

Modeling and texturing have been wrapped up with the addition of animated passenger and cargo doors, wheel chocks, and cones around the parked aircraft. The visual work is complete and just needs further testing.

Coding has begun on the systems, and flight model and sound development are underway. The aircraft is now “flyable” and testing has started.

Below you can see a few lovely screenshots including the flight deck and the exterior model showing the door in action, and the Piedmont and Korean Airlines liveries.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.