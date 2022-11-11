Microsoft Flight Simulator Free 40th Anniversary Edition Released; Airbus A310 Gets Tutorials Aplenty; Detroit Airports Announced

Prepare for the challenge to fly an Airbus A310, gliders, and helicopters in MSFS.

Today Microsoft released the 40th Anniversary Edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator alongside Sim Update 11, but third-party developers weren’t idle.

The 40th Anniversary edition is entirely free for everyone who purchased the simulator (or is enjoying it via Game Pass) and it comes with a ton of content including gliders, helicopters, several planes, and airports.

You can find a list of the new content below and find the full patch notes on the official forums.

7 classic aircraft: 1903 Wright Flyer 1915 Curtiss JN-4 Jenny 1927 Ryan NYP Spirit of St. Louis 1935 Douglas DC-3 1937 Grumman G-21 Goose 1947 Havilland DHC-2 Beaver 1947 Hughes H-4 Hercules

2 helicopters: Guimbal Cabri G2 Bell 407

2 sailplanes/gliders: DG Aviation LS8-18 DG-1001E neo

1 true-to-life airliner: Airbus A310-300

4 iconic airports: Hong Kong Kai Tak Meigs Field in Chicago Princess Juliana International in Sint Maarten First Flight Airport, Kitty Hawk

24 classic activities from previous Flight Simulator titles: First Flight at Kitty Hawk San Juan Island Run 1st US Airmail Route, 1918 Aleutian Cargo Run Grand Canyon Scenic Tour Transcontinental Speed Record The Hell Stretch, 1918 Charles Lindbergh, New York to Paris Hawai’ian Vacation Flying blind across the channel Meigs Field Spruce Goose Rome-Naples Airline Run Sitka Approach Monsoon Caribbean Landing Hong Kong at Dusk Waimea Canyon Mount Rushmore Miami by Moonlight San Francisco Sunset Mendenhall Glacier Tour 1950: Frontier Airlines Alaskan Floatplane Pilot

7 new tutorial missions for Gliders: Aerotow Winch Launch Training Winch Launch Training, Advanced Basic Handling Slipping Approach and Landing Thermal Identification Ridge Soaring

14 heliports

15 glider airports

One of the biggest new pieces of content included in the 40th Anniversary Edition is the Aurbus A310.

This is the first high-definition airliner ever released as a default aircraft in a flight simulator. Considering its complexity, Microsoft and its developer, iniBuilds, released a series of tutorial videos that you can watch below alongside a couple of trailers.

If this is your first experience with this kind of high-definition airliner, you’re in from a whole new world of flight simulation.

The next piece of news comes from Orbx, which announced it will release Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (KDTW) in Michigan, United States.

As one of the largest and busiest international airports in the United States, this is certainly a major addition to the simulator.

On top of that, the developer is also planning to follow up with Coleman A. Young International Airport (KDET) and a Detroit City Pack.

Next, UK2000 Scenery released Telluride Regional Airport (KTEX) in Colorado, United States.

You can find it at the developer’s own store and Simmarket for $9.94 plus applicable VAT.

You can read its features and watch a trailer below.

Full detail Buildings

Realistic Ground Markings

Hi Res ground image

Stunning Night Effects

High details Airport Vehicles

Excellent Frame Rates

Full set of signs

Fencing

Vegatation

PBR Materials

Internal details

Internal Static aircraft (optional)

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.