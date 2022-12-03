Microsoft Flight Simulator Oslo Airport Announced; P-40F Warhawk, Stockholm, & Prague Airports Get Trailers & Screenshots

Screenshot via iniBuilds

The mighty Warhawk is looking good as it approaches MSFS.

Today, third-party developers had relevant news to share for Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons including aircraft and scenery.

We start with iniBuilds, which released a new trailer of the upcoming P-40F Warhawk, which will be the first of a line of warbirds and is releasing soon.

We take a look at the history of the aircraft, the EFB, some of its additional features, the startup sequence, the flight model, the sounds, and the liveries.

You can watch it below.

Next, Orbx announced Oslo Gardermoen Airport (ENGM) in Norway, which is literally the third we’re getting after the recently released version by Just Sim and the one coming from Aerosoft.

This one will launch in January 2023 for approximately $21 with the following features.

Custom, updated photoreal

PBR 4K textures

Interior modelling

3 different types of animated jetways to match real world

Fully functioning VDGS for all appropriate gates

Animated traffic (Pushback, buses, service vehicles)

Custom GSE to match real world

Optimised from day 1 for excellent performance

Screenshot via iniBuilds Screenshots via Orbx

We stay with Orbx and in Scandinavia with another look at the building connecting terminals T5F and T5A in Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ESSA), serving the capital of Sweden.

Screenshots via Orbx

Last, but not least, Tailstrike Designs and Aerosoft released the trailer of Václav Havel Airport Prague (LKPR) in the Czech Republic.

It’s going to be released on Dec. 5 on Aerosoft’s store, so we’re quite close.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.