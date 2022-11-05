Microsoft Flight Simulator P-40F WarHawk Announced; Varna & Zweisimmen Airports Released

Screenshot via iniBuilds

iniBuilds is bringing one of thge most popular fighters of WWII to MSFS.

Today third-party developers had some interesting reveals and releases in store about add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

iniBuilds is starting a new “Warbirds” line, and the first will be one of the most widespread fighters of World War II, the P-40F WarHawk.

Interestingly, the aircraft appears to be almost ready. It’s flyable this weekend at FSWeekend, and it will released this month.

Here’s what will come with the package.

Comprehensive use of CFD Flight Model Technology

Immersive and authentic sounds recorded from the real aircraft

Fully modelled interior and exterior with fully interactive 3D cockpit

Authentic 4K PBR textures and detailing

Numerous liveries representing famous real-world aircraft

Civilian and Military variants

Feature rich EFB including but not limited to; stopwatch, METAR search, and maintenance mode requiring the user to have management over the airframe over time

Detailed engine with the ability to remove cowlings

Moving on to releases AG Sim launched Varna Airport (LBWN) on the coast of Bulgaria. As the third-largest airport in the country serving a major holiday destination, it gets plenty of airline traffic, especially seasonal.

It can be purchased on Simmarket for $14.62 plus applicable VAT.

3D Buildings created with high-details

Fully PBR textures

Ground texture renewed

Vegetation around airport

Animated Radar and Windsock

Accurate slope

Ships and boats around the city

Glorious Night lightning

Helipad

Accurate Ground and Traffic Signs

Spinoza also released Zweisimmen Airfield (LSTZ) near Bern, Switzerland.

Like most airports in this area, it’s small, works mostly with light aircraft, air rescue, and gliders, and it’s surrounded by beautiful mountains,

You can purchase it on Simmarket for $9.26 and you can see what it looks like below.

