Microsoft Flight Simulator Tecnam P2006T, Jeju, Detroit, & Seville Airports Announced; Boeing 757 & Stockholm Get Video & Screenshots

Screenshot via Aerosoft

Today third-party developers had lots of interesting news to share about add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with Aerosoft and its partner developer Flight Sim Studios, which announced the Tecnam P2006T MKII.

This twin-rotax engined general aviation aircraft will come equipped with a Garmin G1000 navigation suite and an extended feature list compared to the developer’s previous release, the SeaRey Elite.

It’ll include weight-controlled visual loading, EFB tablet, a custom sound set, and an interactive walk-around feature. Development is 75% complete and the release is planned for early 2023.

Screenshots via Aerosoft

SamScene3D also announced a new airport, and it’s Jeju International Airport (RKPC) in South Korea.

As the second-largest airport in the country, serving Jeju island, it’s definitely a great addition to the sim’s lineup, serving a ton of mainland destinations on top of international flights.

Screenshots via SamScene3D

iniBuilds announced a relevant airport in the United States, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (KDTW) in Michigan.

It’s one of the largest and busiest international airports in the United States, and it’ll include, the animated train in the main McNamara terminal, an animated Laminar fountain, and static de-icing vehicles.

It’s worth mentioning that this is a completely separate project compared to the one announced a couple of weeks ago by Orbx.

Screenshot via iniBuilds

Next, we get an announcement from MK Studios, which will release Seville Airport (LEZL) on Thursday, Nov. 24.

It’s the sixth-busiest airport in Spain, and it serves plenty of airlines for both year-round and seasonal flights.

Screenshot via MK Studios

Moving on to add-ons we already knew about the Boeing 757 by Blue Bird Simulations received a new video, showing more of the engines and how the landing gears compress when loaded with more weight.

Last, but not least, we get a development update about Orbx’s Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ESSA) serving the capital of Sweden.

Besides seeing plenty of new screenshots, we learn that now the airport is being co-developed with Jetstream Designs and production is progressing quickly.

Terminal 5A/B/F should be finished by the end of the month, leaving only Terminal 2 and 4 to be done. There is still quite a bit of work to do on landside buildings and the ground is being finished including ortho imagery which developer Marcus Nyberg defines as “Incredible” combined with updated high-resolution terrain mesh.

Screenshots via Orbx

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.