Microsoft Flight Simulator PMDG Boeing 737-900, Cirrus Vision Jet, RV-10, Taiwan Taoyuan, &  Stockholm Arlanda Airports Get Screenshots, Dev Updates, & Trailer

Screenshot via PMDG

Today third-party developers had a lot of new assets and news to share about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with PMDG, which provided an update about its 737 line. The current aircraft, -600, -700, and -800 have received a new patch to bring them up to speed with Sim Update 11, on top of tweaks to counter the simulator’s atmospheric instability.

We also get the first screenshot of the upcoming 737-900, and the developer hopes beta testing for the aircraft to start next Friday. The universal flight tablet that will be implemented in all of PMDG’s aircraft is well into testing and further functionality is being added.

The current aircraft have also been delivered to Microsoft for release on the official marketplace, for now only for PC, albeit an Xbox release is still planned.

Screenshot via PMDG

FlightFX released a new trailer for its Cirrus Vision Jet, which will be released on November 29, 2022.

Next comes SimWorks Studios, which provided new images and a development update about the Van’s Aircraft RV-10. Graphics work on the aircraft is coming to an end and the developers are starting working on the flight model and systems.

Screenshots via SimWorks Studios

Moving on to airports, ACO Design Studios shared the first detailed look a International Airport (RCTP) the largest international hub in the country, serving the capital of Taipei.

Modeling of Terminals 1 and 2 and the ATC tower has been completed and the developer expects to start drawing the ground markings on the aprons soon.

Screenshots via ACO Design Studio

Last, but not least, Orbx released new screenshots of the upcoming Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ESSA) serving the capital of Sweden.

Specifically, the screenshots you’ll see below showcase the latest work done on Terminal 5B with its iconic old-school jet bridges.

Screenshots via Orbx

