Microsoft Flight Simulator Tornado, Eurofighter Typhoon, Mumbai & Stockholm Airports Get New Screenshots; Vancouver Landmarks Announced

Today third-party developers shared news about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including aircraft and scenery.

We get to take a look at IndiaFoxtEcho‘s work-in-progress models for the Panavia Tornado, Eurofighter Typhoon, and TA-4J Skyhawk.

All models for older simulators created by the developer have been scrapped and are being remade from scratch.

Image via IndiaFoxtEcho

We also get an announcement from SamScene3D: the developer is currently working on a landmark portraying Vancouver in Canada.

Image via SamScene3D

More screenshots come from MSK Production portraying its Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (VABB) serving Mumbai, India, currently in development.

Image via MSK Production

More screenshots come from Orbx, showcasing the upcoming Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ESSA) serving the capital of Sweden.

Specifically, we get to see the building connecting Terminals 5A and 5B.

Image via Orbx

Last, but not least, Aerosoft launched Midden-Zeeland Airfield (EHMZ) in the Netherlands.

You an purchase it at Aerosoft’s own store for 10.20€.

High quality color corrected orthoimagery

Accurate representation of airport buildings with 4K PBR textures and LOD’s

Many various custom objects

High-definition custom ground textures with PBR

Main building with interior and animated people

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.