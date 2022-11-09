Microsoft Flight Simulator Tornado, Eurofighter Typhoon, Mumbai & Stockholm Airports Get New Screenshots; Vancouver Landmarks Announced
Nothing stops third-party Microsoft Flight Simulator developers.
Today third-party developers shared news about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including aircraft and scenery.
We get to take a look at IndiaFoxtEcho‘s work-in-progress models for the Panavia Tornado, Eurofighter Typhoon, and TA-4J Skyhawk.
All models for older simulators created by the developer have been scrapped and are being remade from scratch.
We also get an announcement from SamScene3D: the developer is currently working on a landmark portraying Vancouver in Canada.
More screenshots come from MSK Production portraying its Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (VABB) serving Mumbai, India, currently in development.
More screenshots come from Orbx, showcasing the upcoming Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ESSA) serving the capital of Sweden.
Specifically, we get to see the building connecting Terminals 5A and 5B.
Last, but not least, Aerosoft launched Midden-Zeeland Airfield (EHMZ) in the Netherlands.
You an purchase it at Aerosoft’s own store for 10.20€.
- High quality color corrected orthoimagery
- Accurate representation of airport buildings with 4K PBR textures and LOD’s
- Many various custom objects
- High-definition custom ground textures with PBR
- Main building with interior and animated people
Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.