Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus A300 Cargo Announced; P-40 Warhawk Gets Release & Pricing Details

The Hawker 800XP’s external for MSFS is also making progress.

Today third-party developers shared news about add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including both aircraft and scenery.

We start with Cockspur, which completed the external model of the Hawker 800XP business jet and released the first screenshot of it.

Then we move on to iniBuilds, which had a couple of exciting announcements to make. First of all, the developer will release an Airbus A300-600F (the cargo version of the A300) sometime in 2023.

The P-40F WarHawk announced a few weeks ago will be released next week for £19.99 with the following features

Utilizing the latest in CFD implementation from Microsoft in aspects of flight including the primary flight surfaces, control surfaces and the propeller

Authentically modelled Merlin engine, delivering true to life performance, curated with empirical evidence from pilots rated on type.

Fully modelled and functional fuel system, utilizing the new fuel mechanics offered by Microsoft Flight Simulator

Fully functional EFB – including maintenance page, moving map, radios and weather information. This is an optional feature, for those wishing to have a more authentic experience (EFB can be toggled off)

Removable cowlings exposing our detailed Rolls Royce Merlin Model, in addition to removable gun bay covers or baggage compartments depending on the variant you wish to fly

Authentic real world sound set from an operational P-40F

Fully functional lighting both inside and out, including UV glow in the dark gauges and needles, allowing you to fly in all types of weather!

Seven 4K liveries using the latest industry techniques, whilst maintaining an authentic style of the aircraft

Shortly after, a patch will be released addressing the following:

Bug fixing from initial release

EFB Phase 2. We would like to integrate basic route planning into the EFB for those users who wish to fly this plane A-B in a more modern style. You will be able to do appropriate planning ‘on the fly’ being able to enter in a new destination airport via the EFB and give you all necessary information

The following patch will bring even more updates.

Fuel System improvements. We have plans to add a drop tank and update the fuel system mechanism to take the immersion one step further!

We are working on a longer term ground handling update specifically tailored for tail dragger or castering nose wheel aircraft. We are working with some pilots who fly these planes in real life. Collecting the data has been a fantastic learning experience, and we hope to be able to execute this fantastically in the aircraft.

Systems deterioration modelling – For example, if oil is not changed regularly, then oil will be less effective at holding the correct temperature.

Electronic prop pitch controls

Orbx also released new screenshots of Lamezia Terme International Airport (LICA) in Italy.

More screenshots come from Drzewiecki Design showing the progress on Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States. The new prediction for release is mid-December.

Lastly, JustSim released Oslo Gardermoen Airport (ENGM) serving the capital of Norway.

It’s available on SimMarket for $24.37 plus applicable VAT. You can see what it looks like below.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.