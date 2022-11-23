Microsoft Flight Simulator Harrier Released, Dash 8 Finally Gets Development Update, & More

Screenshot via DC Designs

The workhorse of turboprop regional aviation is coming to MSFS.

Third-party developers shared plenty of news about add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including both aircraft and scenery.

First of all, we get a development update from Majestic Software about its De Havilland Canada Dash 8.

Thanks to progress on the SDK of the simulator, the development on the Q400 has also progressed, while the team needs to completely rewrite the code for gauges and systems, which is taking time. However, the developer is unable to provide a timeline for now.

After the Q400, the Q300, Q200, and Q100 will be developed from scratch for MSFS after the Q400 is complete.

The team at Majestic is pretty small and developers also have day jobs to take care of. So while progress has been slow, it’s great to know that one of the turboprop workhorses of regional airlines is coming.

Next, the AV-8B Harrier II by DC Designs has been released on Just Flight, for now only for PC (albeit a release on the official marketplace including Xbox is coming).

You can find it on Just Flight for €29.95.

You can check out the famous SVTOL fighter in action in the screenshots below.

Screenshots via DC Designs

Carenado also announced that it will bring its Piper PA28-181 Archer II to Microsoft Flight Simulator. You can check out a gallery below.

Screenshots via Carenado

Moving on to Airports, Orbx announced Lamezia Terme International Airport (LICA) in Italy.

Here’s what you can expect in terms of features from this relevant airport in the extreme south of the country.

Detailed modeling of the entire airport area

Up-to-date (October 2022) layout including the new extended apron and runway extension

Custom statics of AB 412 and Canadair CL-415 aircraft that operate at LICA

Projected mesh groundpoly

Custom GSE and clutter

Animated radar

Custom taxi signs and approach lighting

Screenshots via Orbx

We stay with Orbx for a new set of screenshots of Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ESSA) serving the capital of Sweden.

This time around, you get to see the SAS hangar in the gallery below.

Screenshots via Orbx

Last, but not least, Onfinal Studio announced Kirkenes Airport (ENKR) in Norway. The announcement was accompanied by the screenshots below.

Screenshots via Onfinal Studio

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.