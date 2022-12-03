Microsoft Flight Simulator Embraer E-Jets Announced; F-4 Phantom Gets New Screenshots, Detroit Airport Released

Screenshot via Aerosoft

A relevant regional airliner is coming to MSFS while you can now fly to Detroit.

Today, third-party developers had relevant news and a release to share for Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons including aircraft and scenery.

We start with an announcement from Aerosoft and its partner developer FlightSim Studio (which worked on the SeaRey Elite), which announced the Embraer E-Jets series, promising one of the most popular regional airliner series in the world.

We get a rather charming trailer, but no real information on the features this aircraft will have, albeit another video about the flight deck and systems has been promised.

Of course, we also don’t have any info on pricing and release window either, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Next comes DC Designs with another look at its F-4 Phantom. The developer is in the process of placing all the decals (including panel lines and rivets) which is very work-intensive and is taking some time. Animation work will begin next week.

Cockpit modeling is underway alongside PBR textures (the ones you’ll see below are placeholders). The sound pack will be created by Sim Acoustics, initially including the J-79 turbojet engines. The Rolls Royce Spey engines will be added after launch.

Last, but not least, iniBuilds released Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (KDTW) in Michigan, United States.

This massive hub can be found at the Developer’s own store for $22.05. Here’s an overview of what you get:

Hand-made ground textures with crisp, bespoke texture sets (Runways, aprons, paths, roads)

True-to-life airport land side recreation with custom ground decals, signposts, vegetation, parking barriers and more

Accurately modelled and positioned dynamic airport lighting

Hand-placed, high-definition vegetation, signage, ground clutter, vehicles, handling objects

Bespoke taxi signage as it is in the real world

Highly detailed models of all airport buildings, objects and surroundings

Detailed yet optimised, custom interior model for McNamara and Evans Terminals

Use of the latest MSFS SDK features to allow for the best optimisation and performance possible

Custom built jetways with realistic variations using PBR texturing and animations, including gate number toppers

Accurate logos, real-world decals and advertisements scattered throughout the airport to promote a true to life feeling

Hand-placed, airline-specific, bespoke ground service equipment placed accurately at each gate/terminal featuring hundreds of containers and dollies

Level of Detail (LOD) optimisation for every model to encourage the best performance possible

Animated train in the main McNamara Terminal, with closing and opening doors

Fully animated Laminar fountain within the McNamara TerminalCustom, hand-placed de-icing static vehicles and ground service equipment at designated pads

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.