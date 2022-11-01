God of War Ragnarok Featurette Is All About Characters, Monsters, & Svartalfheim

Screenshot via Sony Interactive Entertainment

God of War Ragnarok brings you to Svartalfheim to meet Brok, Sindri, and more dwarves.

Sony Interactive Entertainment released another video of the upcoming action-adventure game God of War Ragnarok.

This time around it’s a featurette focusing on the work of the character and creature designers at Santa Monica Studio.

The game will have us visit Svartalfheim, the land of the dwarves, where we’ll meet old friends Brok and Sindri, on top of more of their people.

On the other face of the coin, we see work done on the many creatures we’ll meet in the game, many of which we’ll also have to fight.

You can watch it below.

God of War Ragnarok will release for PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022. It will serve as a sequel of the adventures of Kratos and Atreus following the previous God of War game released in 2018 for PS4 and earlier this year for PC.

