God of War Ragnarok Is Getting Photo Mode After Release

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

God of War Ragnarok fans will have to wait a bit longer before being able to enjoy a proper photo mode.

Today Sony Santa Monica confirmed that God of War Ragnarok will get a photo mode, but not immediately.

The developer announced on Twitter that the ability to take spiffy screenshots with all the bells and whistles will be added after the game’s launch.

More details have been promised but they will come at a later time, closer to when Sony plans to release the new mode.

No further information was provided, so we’ll have to wait and see.

This may come as no surprise to the series’ veterans, as the previous God of War game also received its photo mode with an update after launch on PS4. It was very advanced and very successful among the community, including some pretty innovative features like the ability to select the characters’ expressions.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the good folks at Sony Santa Monica will add further options and features to their original photo mode suite, which was already very rich. Perhaps, the fact that it isn’t coming for release is an indication that they’re working on improving it, but this is just my speculation so please take it with the customary grain of salt.

God of War Ragnarok will release for PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022. It will continue the adventures of Kratos and Atreus following the previous God of War game released in 2018 for PS4 and earlier this year for PC.

If you’d like to see more about the game, you can check out the special editions and enjoy the latest cinematic trailer, another story trailer, and an extensive video about enemies and combat.

If you’re interested in the previous God of War game, you can check out our review of the PS4 version, followed by the review of the PC version from earlier this year.