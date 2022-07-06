God of War Ragnarok Special Editions Revealed; Upgrade from PS4 to PS5 Will Cost $10

Following the announcement of the release date of God of War Ragnarok, Sony Interactive Entertainment also revealed the special editions.

Following the announcement of the release date of God of War Ragnarok, Sony Interactive Entertainment also revealed the special editions.

First of all, we get the “Launch Edition” which is basically a pre-order bonus, including two digital items. It includes the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic.

Atreus’ armor is exclusively cosmetic and the same goes for the items of the same nature in the other special editions.

You can step it up a notch with the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the following.

Full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

If you’d like some physical goodies, you can purchase the Collector’s Edition, which comes in a large box portraying the Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine.

It includes the following physical goodies:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf.

(no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf. 2” Vanir Twins Carvings – In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins.

– In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins. Dwarven Dice Set – This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside.

– This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside. 16” Mjölnir Replica – A highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök.

The box also comes with a voucher for the following digital items:

If you want the ultimate collector’s item, you can purchase the Jotnar Edition, which includes the same box as the Collector’s Edition but different physical goods. The digital bonuses are the same as the Collector’s Edition.

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.*

7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary – This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary.

This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary. The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set – Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus respectively, this pin set symbolizes our heroes’ family.

Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus respectively, this pin set symbolizes our heroes’ family. The Legendary Draupnir Ring – A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag.

A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag. Brok’s Dice Set – This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand.

This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand. Yggdrasil Cloth Map – This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil.

This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil. A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)

(no game disc included) 2” Vanir Twins Carvings

16” Mjölnir Replica

We also learn that if you purchase the PS4 version of the game, you’ll be able to upgrade to PS5 but it’ll cost you $10.

Below you can check out all the editions, on top of an unboxing video of the Jotnar Edition starring Thor’s actor Ryan Hurst, and Santa Monica Studio art director Rafael Grassetti.

God of War Ragnarok releases for PS4 and PS5 on Nov. 9, 2022.