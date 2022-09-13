God of War: Ragnarok Trailer Shows Off Tyr, Giant Jellyfish, & Thor; Unique DualSense Controller Also Revealed

Today, during the PlayStation State of Play event, a brand new trailer for the upcoming PlayStation exclusive God of War: Ragnarok was revealed. In the trailer, we get a glimpse of the looming threat that will serve as the plot for the game, as well as some interesting insight into prominent characters.

The Norse God of War, Tyr, has a large role in the trailer, and we even get a tease of Kratos’ confrontation with Thor. You can check out the video for yourself below.

When Does the God of War: Ragnarok DualSense Wireless Controller Come Out?

Alongside this, a unique God of War: Ragnarok limited edition DualSense wireless controller was also revealed. The blue and white collectible will be available starting Nov. 9, 2022, so stay tuned for more details.

For more information on the release of God of War: Ragnarok, be sure to check back to Twinfinite for updates.

There should also be some more Playstation-related content down below that you may find helpful, as well as some other news for the games announced today. For any questions you have about the game that you can’t seem to find the answer to, always feel free to reach out to us in the comment section, and we’ll do our best to help.

