God of War Ragnarok’s Combat, Enemies, & Gory Finishers Look Brutal in Extensive Trailer

Kratos and Atreus will have tons of ways to slice and dice enemies brutally in God of War Ragnarok.

Today Sony Interactive Entertainment released a new and extensive trailer of its upcoming action-adventure game God of War Ragnarok.

We hear from several developers at Sony Santa Monica, from the combat and VFX teams, as they explain what we can expect from combat and enemy design and gameplay in the upcoming game.

This includes a larger and more active role for Atreus, which was a bit more dependent on Kratos in the previous game. Now he’s growing up and he’s hitting a rebellious age and he’s trying to prove himself. He’ll feel more like an actual companion.

We’re going to fight more minibosses, larger enemies, and a wider variety of creatures compared to the previous God of War.

As the game proceeds, Kratos will receive new combos that will add more depth to the gameplay. Defense will also be improved, with the ability to choose shields that enable a blocking-based playstyle.

We’re also taking a look at the new finishers that are quite gory and brutal, including decapitations.

There is a lot of verticality in the game, so you will be able to use Kratos’ enhanced mobility to use it to your advantage.

You can watch the trailer below.

God of War Ragnarok will release for PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022. It will continue the adventures of Kratos and Atreus following the previous God of War game released in 2018 for PS4 and earlier this year for PC.

If you’re interested in the previous God of War game, you can check out our review of the PS4 version, followed by the review of the PC version from earlier this year.