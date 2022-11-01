Star-Studded God of War Ragnarok Trailer Has Ben Stiller, John Travolta, & LeBron James Deal With Dad Problems

God of War Ragnarok

Today Sony released a brand-new trailer of God of War Ragnarok, and it’s full of stars.

Specifically, we get to see actors Ben Stiller and John Travolta, and basketball player LeBron James as they gather in a parent support group with their children.

Of course, it’s all about God of War Ragnarok. Ben Stiller is also wearing a Kratos costume, which adds value to the whole thing.

The father-son dynamic was extremely important in the original God of War, so I’d be surprised if it wasn’t the same in God of War Ragnarok, and it’s pretty hilarious to see this trailer joke around about it.

It’s definitely funny, but I won’t spoil it any more. You can check it out for yourself below.

God of War Ragnarok will release for PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022. It will serve as a sequel of the adventures of Kratos and Atreus following the previous God of War game released in 2018 for PS4 and earlier this year for PC.

If you’d like to see more about the game, you can check out the special editions and enjoy the latest cinematic trailer, another story trailer, and an extensive video about enemies and combat.

We also recently learned that the game will receive its photo mode after release.

If you’re interested in the previous God of War game, you can check out our review of the PS4 version, followed by the review of the PC version from earlier this year.