New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Is All About Your Legendary Mounts Koraidon & Miraidon

See how you can ride Miraidon and Koraidon in style in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Today Nintendo released a new trailer for its upcoming mainline game Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The trailer is pretty brief, but showcases the vast open world of the game and more specifically the player’s main method of traveling, the legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon.

We see how the two pokemon can serve as mixes of a bike, a boat, and a glider, allowing players to easily travel the game’s world.

Of course, we also see plenty of other pokemon, from the classic Pikachus to more exotic ones.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet releases on Nov. 18 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

A few weeks ago, the Pokemon Company released an extensive gameplay video showing a lot of interesting elements, like an evolution for Girafarig named Farigiraf, the photo mode, picnics and sandwiches, plenty of features based onTerastallization, the TM machine, the Path of Legends, and more.

We also saw the reveal of the Gym Leader Iono, new electric-type Pokemon named Bellibolt, and a new ghost-type called Greavard.

You can also enjoy the previous trailer and another showing more new pokemon species and battle moves.

A song by Ed Sheeran titled “Celestial” will be featured in the game.