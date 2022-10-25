New Dog-Like Ghost-Type Pokemon Greavard Is a Good Boy in Cute Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer

A new ghost-type Pokemon coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet named Greavard looks incredibly cute.

Today The Pokemon Company released new trailers for its upcoming mainline game Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The first trailer, appropriately to the season, focuses on Ghost-type Pokemon including a Mimikyu and a Gengar, but the real star is a completely new Pokemon named Greavard (“Bocchi” in Japanese).

It looks like a super-cute dog, and it has the power to drain the energy of those around it. It’s also a really good boy. It doesn’t matter that it seems to be causing the person in the trailer to lose consciousness. It’s still a good boy. It’s obviously not its fault.

That being said, Greavard also has a powerful bite that can shatter bones, so you should be careful when you pet the doggo.

Category: Ghost Dog Pokémon

Type: Ghost

Height: 2′ (0.6 m)

Weight: 77.2 lbs. (35.0 kg)

Ability: Pickup

You can take a look at Greavard for yourself in the videos below.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet releases on Nov. 18 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

A few weeks ago, the Pokemon Company released an extensive gameplay video showing a lot of interesting elements, like an evolution for Girafarig named Farigiraf, the photo mode, picnics and sandwiches, plenty of features based onTerastallization, the TM machine, the Path of Legends, and more.

We also saw the reveal of the Gym Leader Iono and a new electric-type Pokemon named Bellibolt.

You can also enjoy the previous trailer and another showing more new pokemon species and battle moves.

A song by Ed Sheeran titled “Celestial” will be featured in the game.