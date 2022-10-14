Goddess of Victory: NIKKE Gets New Trailer All About Waifus & Gameplay

Shift Up and Level Infinite released a new trailer of the upcoming mobile game Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, focusing on gameplay.

South Korean game developer Shift Up and publisher Level Infinite released a new trailer of the upcoming mobile game Goddess of Victory: NIKKE.

The video focuses on showing some of the characters that we’ll be able to unlock (via gacha, obviously) in the game, and provides a quick look at how they play on the battlefield, promising high quality graphics and controls that are simple and easy to master.

You can enjoy it below.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, which is coming for iOS and Android on November 4, it was originally revealed at an event in 2019 alongside Project EVE (which is coming to PS5), and then showcased again at the end of 2020.

While the name Shift Up may not immediately ring a bell, it’s the studio behind the popular mobile game Destiny Child and its CEO is famous artist Hyung-tae Kim, also known for his gorgeous character design in the Magna Carta series and in Blade & Souls. This new game certainly follows the same trend.

If you want to see more of its characters, you can enjoy more trailers: one introduces Protocol Squad, one showcases Triangle Squad, and another features the girls of Mighty Tools Squad.