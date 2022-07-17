Goddess of Victory: NIKKE by Hyung-tae Kim’s Studio Gets New Trailer Introducing the Girls of Protocol Squad

South Korean game developer Shift Up and Level Infinite released a new trailer of the upcoming mobile game Goddess of Victory: NIKKE.

The trailer features one of the squads of heroines included in the game, Protocol Squad, formed by Sherlock Holmes fangirl Novel, armed with the submachine gun Sixth Sense, and the nerdy hacker Exia, armed with the sniper rifle Utopia Unsealed.

You can check them out below, with a brief introduction of each character and a glimpse of their gameplay.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, which is coming for iOS and Android, it was originally revealed at an event in 2019 alongside Project EVE (which is coming to PS5), and then showcased again at the end of 2020.

It’s defined as a “third-person shooter RPG” and registration for the global closed beta is currently available.

While the name Shift Up may not immediately ring a bell, it’s the studio behind the popular mobile game Destiny Child and its CEO is famous artist Hyung-tae Kim, also known for his gorgeous character design in the Magna Carta series and in Blade & Souls. This new game certainly follows the same trend.