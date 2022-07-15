NIKKE: Goddess of Victory Global Closed Beta Test Now Open for Registration

Developed by Shift Up, NIKKE: Goddess of Victory is a new mobile game that’s set to release later this year, or so we think. The game was announced months ago, it had a closed beta test, but there’s still no word on when exactly it’ll be coming out.

However, for those wanting to get a taste of the gameplay and its daily routines, Shift Up has just announced that registration for the upcoming Global Closed Beta Test is now open, and you can sign up at the game’s official website.

【Global CBT Recruitment】



Commanders, we are officially recruiting for our global CBT!



Fill in the form in the link below to complete your registration now! We look forward to your participation!



◆OS

iOS/Android



◆Register Herehttps://t.co/3CHXIUTRHU#NIKKE pic.twitter.com/nb8NeiYFEZ — GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE (@NIKKE_en) July 15, 2022

Of course, signing up doesn’t guarantee you access to the CBT, as participants will be selected at random. In addition to that, the CBT is only open to players from the following countries: USA, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and the UK.

Applicants who are selected to participate in the CBT will be notified via email at a later date.

NIKKE: Goddess of Victory is set to be released for mobile devices later this year. For more on the mobile market, be sure to check out our review of Dislyte, as well as our picks for the best F2P-friendly gacha games out right now.

