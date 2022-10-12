Goddess of Victory: NIKKE Gets Official Release Date & Passes 3 Million Pre-Registrations

Korean developer Shift Up and Level Infinite announced the official release date of the upcoming mobile game Goddess of Victory: NIKKE.

The game will launch on November 4, with pre-download available on November 3 for those who want to get ready.

We also learn that three million pre-registrations have been achieved. This means that the ultimate reward has been unlocked, in the form of a SSR character, Diesel.

You can see her in action in the trailer below.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, which is coming for iOS and Android, it was originally revealed at an event in 2019 alongside Project EVE (which is coming to PS5), and then showcased again at the end of 2020.

While the name Shift Up may not immediately ring a bell, it’s the studio behind the popular mobile game Destiny Child and its CEO is famous artist Hyung-tae Kim, also known for his gorgeous character design in the Magna Carta series and in Blade & Souls. This new game certainly follows the same trend.

If you want to see more of its characters, you can enjoy more trailers: one introduces Protocol Squad, one showcases Triangle Squad, and another features the girls of Mighty Tools Squad.