Bayonetta 3 Artist Reveals Character Design Work to Bring Jeanne, Luka, Rodin, & Enzo to Life

Today PlatinumGames released another video related to the upcoming action game Bayonetta 3, and it’s all about art.

Specifically, we get to see more character design work by acclaimed artist Mari Shimazaki on four characters, Jeanne, Luka, Rodin, & Enzo.

We learn from Shimazaki-san herself that Jeanne had a full makeover and she received a spy-flavored style, featuring Chonoseries and accessories based on the fashion from the sixties.

In Bayonetta she had short hair and in Bayonetta 2 she had straight hair, so this time around she was given a more wavy hairstyle.

Luka is wearing a coat and equipment that are mementos of his late treasure-hunter father. Rodin and Enzo have been given casualwear in order to match Bayonetta’s own different outfits.

Funnily, we hear that Shimazaki-san imagines Rodin having a sneaker collection hidden somewhere in a corner of hell, while the reasoning behind Ennzo’s style will become apparent while playing the story mode of the game.

You can check out the video below.

Bayonetta 3 launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28, 2022. You can already check out our review and see how good it is.

The game was originally announced all the way back in the fall of 2017, which means it’ll finally release a whopping five years after its reveal.

