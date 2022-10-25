Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Videos Show Demon Slave Mechanic in Action

Today PlatinumGames released two new gameplay videos of the upcoming action game Bayonetta 3.

The gameplay showcases the new Demon Slave mechanic, which lets you summon demons in exchange for magical power. You can then perform combos by coordinating with Bayonetta herself.

There are many different kinds of monsters, from simple and easy to use, to powerful and challenging, inviting the player to choose their favorites.

You can check the footage out below. Incidentally, PlatinumGames mentioned that there are more of these posts coming touching on content that is a bit more technical.

Bayonetta 3 launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28, 2022.

The game was originally announced all the way back in the fall of 2017, which means it’ll finally release a whopping five years after its reveal.

If you want to see more, you can enjoy the latest trailer and gameplay, another one, and one further promotional video, on top of a look at the art created for the game, and even more artwork.