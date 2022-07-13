Bayonetta 3 Release Date Announced
Today Nintendo finally announced a release date for PlatinumGames’ upcoming action game Bayonetta 3 for Nintendo Switch.
Today Nintendo finally announced a release date for PlatinumGames’ upcoming action game Bayonetta 3.
The much-awaited game will release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022. Incidentally, this is a worldwide release, so fans in the west will be able to enjoy the new adventure of the flamboyant witch at the same time as Japanese gamers.
The announcement was made with a trailer that includes both cutscenes gameplay, showing beloved existing characters and even new ones. In particular, we meet Viola, a witch in training who fights with a giant Katana, alongside her companion, the demon Cheshire.
The game is set from the street of Tokyo to the mountains of China, where players will meet “a virtual coven of Bayonettas, each more fabulous than the last.”
Below you can find the new trailer. We included the Japanese version so you can enjoy both voice-over options.
- Bayonetta 3 Finally Reappears With New Gameplay Trailer; Will Release in 2022
- PlatinumGames Will Announce Something Next Week; Reassures Fans on Bayonetta 3’s Development
- Nintendo Says Astral Chain is Coming Later This Year (Correction: Not Bayonetta 3)
- Platinum Games Provides Positive Update on Bayonetta 3 Development
- 4 Things We Want to See in Bayonetta 3