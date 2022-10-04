Bayonetta 3 Artist Mari Shimazaki Reveals Her Gorgeous Art for Bayonetta & Viola

Mari Shimazaki’s Bayonettaa 3 art makes Bayonettaa and Viola look even more gorgeous.

Today PlatyinumGames released a video and a blog post penned by acclaimed character designer Mari Shimazaki focusing on the game’s art.

We get to see how Bayonetta Herself got a full makeover, on top of a look at her casual outfit.

The new character Viola was born from the idea of creating a character that is a little different from Bayonetta, but features the same individuality and uniqueness.

Both character’s individuality is reflected in the equipment they wear, as you can see in the video below, that also showcases character renders inspired by Shimazaki-sensei’s art,

Bayonetta 3 will release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022.

The game was originally announced all the way back in the fall of 2017, which means it’ll finally release a whopping five years after its reveal.

If you want to see more, you can enjoy the latest trailer, another one, and the previous promotional video.

Interestingly, PlatinumGames promised that Bayonetta will be “sexier than ever” in the new game, but you’ll be able to activate the “Naive Angel Mode” to make things more family-friendly, just in case you feel like playing the game with the whole family on Christmas’ day.