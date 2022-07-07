Sea of Stars Announced for PS5 and PS4

Image Source: Sabotage Studio

Today Sabotage Studio reached out with a press release to announce that Sea of Stars is going to land on PlayStation.

The charming and highly-anticipated RPG inspired by JRPGs is coming to both PS5 and PS4 in 2023 on top of the previously-announced PC and Nintendo Switch version.

Sabotage had promised that new platforms would be announced, and they kept that promise.

The game was supposed to be released this year during the Holiday season, but will instead launch in 2023 following a recent delay. At the moment, a firm release date has not been announced.

The game is a prequel set in the universe of the developer’s The Messenger, has been funded with a very successful Kickstarter campaign and will eben feature music by Yasunori Mitsuda.

