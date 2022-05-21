New Sea of Stars Clip Shows Solar Rain Combo Attack

Sabotage Studio released an interesting clip of their upcoming RPG Sea of Stars, showcasing a combo attack named “Solar Rain.”

The team at Sabotage Studio is keeping up its regular releases of brief but interesting clips of their upcoming RPG Sea of Stars on the weekends, and today a new video has been revealed.

The clip showcases a combo attack between Zale and Garl, called “Solar Rain.” It looks rather nice, I’d say.

You can check it out below

The game is a prequel set in the universe of the developer’s The Messenger, has been funded with a very successful Kickstarter campaign and will feature music by Yasunori Mitsuda.

It will release this holiday season for PC and Nintendo Switch, but more platforms will be announced at some point spring.

If you’re unfamiliar with Sea of Stars, here’s a list of features: