Sea of Stars Developers Show Plenty of Gameplay & Abandoned Wizard’s Lab in New Video; Second DLC Teased

The developers of Sea of Stars at Sabotage Studio showcased tons of gameplay of the Abandoned Wizard’s Lab area.

Not only do we get to see a lot more than we usually do, considering the very small weekly clips we often see, but we also get more information from the developers.

Interestingly, we already know that the Throes of The Watchmaker DLC is coming, as it was promised as part of the crowdfunding campaign for the game, but a second one is possible and its arrival will depend on whether the game will do well.

You can watch it all below.

If you want to see more of Sea of Stars, you can enjoy another trailer, showcasing an animated cutscene, one showing Mooncradle, one showcasing the Moorlands, one showing the Mushroom Cave, another featuring the music and day/night cycle, one showcasing the Thrower enemies, another focusing on swimming, one showing the Soonrang team attack, one focusing on refractions, one on interior spaces, one on the lack of random encounters, one on traversal, one on the day and night cycle, one on camping, one on old-school save points, another on the third party member, one showing camping on the world map, one showcasing fishing, one focusing on the new combat UI, one showing the Flooded Graveyard area, one showcasing sailing, and another extensive gameplay video.

The game is a prequel set in the universe of the developer’s The Messenger, has been funded with a very successful Kickstarter campaign and will feature music by Yasunori Mitsuda.

It will release this holiday season for PC and Nintendo Switch, but more platforms will be announced at some point spring.

If you’re unfamiliar with Sea of Stars, here’s a list of features: