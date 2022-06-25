Sea of Stars Clip Shows a Pirate Band

Sea of Stars developer Sabotage Studio released another of its traditional weekly clips of its upcoming RPG.

The video is quite brief as usual, and it lets us take a look at what appears to be a tavern frequented by pirates with a pirate band playing on stage, with an octopus playing the flute.

Despite the fact that the game is entirely made in pixel art style, the attention to detail for the lighting is certainly impressive.

You can watch the clip below.

The game is a prequel set in the universe of the developer’s The Messenger, has been funded with a very successful Kickstarter campaign and will eben feature music by Yasunori Mitsuda.

It will release this holiday season for PC and Nintendo Switch, but more platforms will be announced at some point in the future.