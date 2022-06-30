Sea of Stars Delayed to 2023; Demo Possibly Coming This Year

Sea of Stars developer Sabotage Studio announced a delay for its RPG to 2023. It was originally scheduled to release this holiday season.

Sea of Stars developer Sabotage Studio announced a delay for its highly-anticipated RPG to 2023.

It was originally scheduled to release this holiday season.

According to an announcement made on Twitter, the team is closing in on a relevant milestone and decided to delay the game to next year keeping in mind the quality of life of the developers and the quality of the game itself.

That being said Sabotage is also looking at options to release a playable slice of the game this year.

You can find the full announcement below.

Sea of Stars will release in 2023 pic.twitter.com/S7U71G1oWh — Sea of Stars (@seaofstarsgame) June 30, 2022

The game is a prequel set in the universe of the developer’s The Messenger, has been funded with a very successful Kickstarter campaign and will eben feature music by Yasunori Mitsuda.

It will release for PC and Nintendo Switch, but more platforms will be announced at some point in the future.