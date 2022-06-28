Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord for PS5, PS4, & Switch Features Gameplay & Dramatic Resonance in New Trailers

Compile Heart revealed new trailers of its upcoming JRPG Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord, showing gameplay and more.

The trailers show glimpses of gameplay, introduce the characters, and retain the musical themes of previous reveals showing a “dramatic resonance.”

The second video features the song “Story of Eternity” performed by Luna Haruna, one of the singing voices of the diva Fleur, intermingled with “Curse of Thousand Nights” performed by Aira Yuhki, one of the voices of the rival diva Glace.

Dramatic resonances are an interesting key concept implemented in the game, with songs that can be mashed up when they are performed at the same time on the battlefield.

This creates a “Dramatic Resonance” area, a positional element in which both the buffs created by the friendly diva and the debuffs created by the enemy diva are doubled in effect. Basically, you can step into that area for some high-risk, high-reward plays and you can check out more of how it sounds in previous videos.

You can watch the trailer below. If you want to hear more songs you can check out the first batch of videos, the second batch, the third, the fourth, and the fifth.

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord will release in Japan for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on September 15, 2022. At the moment, no western release has been announced. Compile Heart just revealed the game for Japan and usually their western arm Idea Factory International takes a little longer to announce a localization.

IFI has become better recently at announcing localizations closer to the Japanese reveals, so it may not take too long. We’ll let you know when it happens.