Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord for PS5, PS4, & Switch Reveals New Characters & More Songs

Compile Heart revealed more characters and songs that will be included in its JRPG Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord.

We get to see Evefleed, Sui, Rinne, Lenne, OK, Harler, Bahas, Gald, Marisa, Effole, Karin, Shalman, & Ryushin.

Two more songs have been revealed: the first, performed by Fleur, is “Hiken no Kioku” which translates as “Memory of the Secret Key.” The second, performed by the rival diva Glace, is “Kyou Hi Sengetsu” which translates as “Crescent Moon.”

Incidentally, we hear that Fleur and Glace will have several singing voices depending on the song, performed by popular singers, six each.

You can check out the art for all the new characters and the videos with the songs below. If you want to hear more songs you can check out the previous videos, the second batch, the third, and the fourth.

An interesting key concept implemented in the game is that songs can be mashed up when they are performed at the same time on the battlefield, creating a “Dramatic Resonance” area, a positional element in which both the buffs created by the friendly diva and the debuffs created by the enemy diva are doubled in effect. Basically, you can step into that area for some high-risk, high-reward plays and you can check out how it sounds in previous videos.

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord will release in Japan for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on September 15, 2022. At the moment, no western release has been announced. Compile Heart just revealed the game for Japan and usually their western arm Idea Factory International takes a little longer to announce a localization.

IFI has become better recently at announcing localizations closer to the Japanese reveals, so it may not take too long. We’ll let you know when it happens.